Barzani and al-Khazali discuss recent political developments

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali held talks at the latter's office in Baghdad on Thursday evening, discussing political developments and support for the government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

According to a statement from al-Khazali's office, the meeting reviewed the political situation, major developments, especially regarding public services, and the need for cooperation to provide the necessary support for the government's success.

Both parties agreed on the importance of capitalizing on the current positive situation to find solutions for all remaining issues in order to strengthen security, economic, and political stability.

The statement also mentioned that Barzani congratulated al-Khazali on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement.