Barzani and Erdogan discuss bilateral cooperation at Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani concluded talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, focusing on mutual cooperation between Erbil and Ankara.

In a post on X, Barzani stated, "I am delighted to meet with President Erdogan this evening in Antalya. We exchanged views on the latest events, enhancing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s economic cooperation with Türkiye, and advancing regional stability."

According to a presidential statement, "the two sides discussed the possibilities and consequences of the tense situation in the region and developments in the Gaza conflict. They emphasized the importance of comprehensive efforts and cooperation to peacefully resolve issues through dialogue and diplomatic opportunities."

Terrorist threats and several issues of common interest were also discussed during the meeting, according to the statement.

President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, visited Turkey today to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The forum, held under the theme "Elevating Diplomacy Amid Crises", is sponsored by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by heads of state and ministers from over 100 countries. The forum lasts for three days from March 1st to 3rd.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a press release that "President Nechirvan Barzani would visit the Turkish city of Antalya today to attend the forum."

The statement added that President Barzani "would hold several meetings and discussions with participants during the three-day forum, addressing regional relations and conditions."

"The participants of the conference will delve into a wide range of topics, including war, terrorism, migration, the impact of climate change, natural disasters, and numerous other pressing issues. The discussions aim to foster a comprehensive understanding of these matters and explore potential solutions."