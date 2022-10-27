Report

Barzani and Allawi agree on backing al-Sudani for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-27T15:28:59+0000
Barzani and Allawi agree on backing al-Sudani for premiership

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi on Thursday said they both uphold Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's incoming government, and the latter denounced the repeated attacks on the Kurdistan region.

The president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) received the head of Al-Wataniyah (Patriotic) bloc in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq and the formation of the new government.

Barzani and Allawi "agreed to support Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for forming an Iraqi government that meets the people's aspirations."

The readout said that the incoming cabinet shall prioritize "combating corruption, ending political sectarianism and quota, address the Baghdad-Erbil disputes, establish a panel of the wise, and lay the foundations of an early election with a new law and electoral commission."

The meeting also touched on the repeated attacks against the Kurdistan region's land, the readout said.

Allawi dismissed these offensives as a "violation and jeopardy to Iraq's sovereignty", calling for taking all the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.

