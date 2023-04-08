Barzani, al-Sudani agree on resuming oil export front the region, upholding Baghdad-Erbil dialogue

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday reiterated his unwavering support for Iraq's federal government and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with Prime Minister al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.

A readout by his bureau said Barzani renewed the Kurdistan Region's endorsement for Prime Minister al-Sudani, the federal government of Iraq, its government's program, and the political accord for the State Administration coalition.

Al-Sudani conveyed his appreciation for Barzani's instrumental role and diligent endeavors in reconciling opposing factions and addressing internal disputes. He also attached importance to sustaining ongoing dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq's federal government to tackle unresolved issues.

The two leaders concurred on the urgency of resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan region, passing Iraq's general budget law, and expanding the cooperation prospects between Erbil and Baghdad, as outlined in the statement