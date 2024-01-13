Barzani, al-Khazali discuss political, security situation in Iraq and call for dialogue

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region, on Saturday met with Shiite leader Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, for talks on the political and security situation in Iraq.

The two leaders, according to a readout by Barzani's bureau, exchanged views on the ongoing political and security challenges facing Iraq, including the threat of extremist groups and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Barzani and Khazali stressed the importance of dialogue and understanding between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government to resolve the outstanding issues between the two sides. They also agreed on the need to keep Iraq out of regional conflicts.