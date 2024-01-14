Barzani, al-Abadi: citizens shouldn't bear the brunt of political problems

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi agreed on Sunday to reject citizens paying the price for political problems in their lives and livelihoods.

The statement from the region's presidency reported that the region's president met with the head of the Victory Alliance earlier in the day.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the situation in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and highlighted the latest developments in the region.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of protecting Iraq from the repercussions of complex situations in the region, and stressed the importance of political parties and components of Iraq cooperating to overcome differences and solve problems through dialogue and understanding.

The two parties agreed that citizens should not bear the brunt of political problems in their lives and livelihoods.