Barzani HQ denies contacting CF on government formation

Shafaq News / The Barzani headquarters issued on Wednesday a statement regarding recent media reports about the position of the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, from the anticipated government.

The statement said that some media outlets reported that Barzani has contacted the Coordination Framework (CF) leaders on multiple occasions to convey remarks on the progress of the political process and the selection of the premier designates.

The headquarters denied the "baseless" reports, stressing that what matters to Barzani is respecting the constitution and forming a government according to the principles of balance, consensus, and partnership.

Since the Sadrist representatives resigned from the Iraqi Parliament and Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to quit politics, the Coordination Framework started holding talks with the other political parties to form a new government.