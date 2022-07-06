Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani HQ denies contacting CF on government formation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-06T21:19:38+0000
Barzani HQ denies contacting CF on government formation

Shafaq News / The Barzani headquarters issued on Wednesday a statement regarding recent media reports about the position of the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, from the anticipated government.

The statement said that some media outlets reported that Barzani has contacted the Coordination Framework (CF) leaders on multiple occasions to convey remarks on the progress of the political process and the selection of the premier designates.

The headquarters denied the "baseless" reports, stressing that what matters to Barzani is respecting the constitution and forming a government according to the principles of balance, consensus, and partnership.

Since the Sadrist representatives resigned from the Iraqi Parliament and Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to quit politics, the Coordination Framework started holding talks with the other political parties to form a new government.

related

Leader Barzani holds a phone call with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2022-04-06 14:58:25
Leader Barzani holds a phone call with Iyad Allawi

Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Date: 2022-01-04 12:56:25
Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Leader Barzani recalls Ayatollah Al-Sadr: he was a title for challenging injustice

Date: 2022-06-03 19:37:23
Leader Barzani recalls Ayatollah Al-Sadr: he was a title for challenging injustice

Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-01-07 17:01:52
Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

Date: 2021-06-26 08:18:00
S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08 12:19:02
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Leaders of the trilateral coalition to meet after al-Halboosi's Cairo visit ends; source

Date: 2022-02-19 13:34:00
Leaders of the trilateral coalition to meet after al-Halboosi's Cairo visit ends; source