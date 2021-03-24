Report

Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24T10:54:53+0000
Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received today, Wednesday, an invitation from the Prince of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to visit his country.

The Iraqi Presidium said in a press release that Saleh received in the Peace Palace in Baghdad the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, the  Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al Thani, in the presence of the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien.

The statement said that the Qatari envoy conveyed the greetings of the Qatari Prince to the Iraqi President and handed him an official invitation letter from the former. 

Saleh discussed with his guest the bilateral relations between the two countries and the recent regional and international developments of interest. 

"The countries of the region have a huge responsibility against the current crises and turmoils to joint efforts, push forward the political solution pathways, consolidate the regional stability, confront terrorism and extremism, and support the economic, commercial, and developmental cooperation," Saleh continued.

"Maintaining the security, stability, and the sovereignty of Iraq is a fulcrum and common interest to the security and the stability of the region and interests of its people."

The Qatari Minister asserted his countries support for cooperation with international and regional parties to maintain the security and the stability of the region, highlighting his country's commitment t "support the security, stability, and sovereignty of Iraq, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation on various levels."

