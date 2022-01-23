Barham Salih nominated by PUK to become President for a second term

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T16:25:48+0000

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) nominated Barham Salih to become President for a second term. According to the customs in place since toppling Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, the President of the Republic must be a Kurd from the PUK. However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) chose Hoshyar Zebari as a candidate. The KDP won 31 seats in the October elections, while the PUK obtained only 17. The Parliament Presidium has set February 8 as a deadline for receiving candidate applications for the position of President of the country.

