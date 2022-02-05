Barham Salih calls for establishing a new political contract

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-05T09:35:15+0000

Shafaq News/ The incumbent President of Iraq, Barham Salih, called for conducting a serious revision of the entire political situation in the country and establishing a new political contract. Salih's remarks came in a speech he delivered on the "Iraqi Martyr's Day" ceremony organized by Ammar al-Hakim's al-Hekmah movement in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. "As we go through this critical juncture, it is an opportunity to review the political performance," he said, "the current situation is intolerable...we want a protective constitutional state, not oppressive." "We need to conduct a serious revision to our entire political situation and establish a new political contract," he continued. Salih called for endorsing the "democratic bid" when considering the election of a new president and proceeding with the formation of a new government. "We seek a government that meets the national ambition and the people's aspirations," he added, "a competent Iraqi government that does not surrender to external influence and control."

related

PM Barzani meets President Salih

Date: 2021-09-17 12:40:31

In a phone call with the Palestinian President, Iraqi president reiterates Iraq's support for the Palestine Cause

Date: 2021-05-12 11:56:42

Barham Salih nominated by PUK to become President for a second term

Date: 2022-01-23 16:25:48

Iraq’ President meets the Mufti of the Country

Date: 2021-01-27 11:24:35

President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi conduct phone calls with Iran's President-elect Raisi

Date: 2021-06-19 16:51:07

Salih presents two murals to Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-05 19:14:33

President Salih: we shall honor the Faily Kurds' sacrifices

Date: 2021-04-08 14:13:10

Salih and Zaidan: appeals to the elections' results will be looked into

Date: 2021-10-15 10:45:39