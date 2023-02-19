Barzani discusses Baghdad-Erbil relations with German delegation

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday with a delegation from the German Parliament.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in the Kurdistan region, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the situation in Sinjar district.

The two parties stressed the need to address the pending differences between the Regional government and the Federal Government.

For his part, the President expressed appreciation for the German Parliament's decision to recognize the Yazidi genocide committed by ISIS terrorist organization.