Baghdad witnesses unified prayers and demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Iraqis gathered for unified prayers and demonstrations in Baghdad on Friday, expressing their support for the Palestinian people and condemning the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Sadrist movement mainly organized prayers.

In Tahrir Square, the supporters of Muqtada Al-Sadr gathered to participate in a million-man demonstration in solidarity with Palestine. The attendees raised slogans such as "Al-Sadr's Flood with Al-Aqsa's Flood" and "Al-Aqsa's Flood Friday," emphasizing their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and demanding an end to Israeli aggression.

Preparations for the event began early in the day, with strict security measures implemented by authorities, including road closures around Tahrir Square. Similar sentiments were echoed in the Adhamiya area, where another unified prayer was held at the Abu Hanafiya Mosque.