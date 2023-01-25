Baghdad will dispatch a delegation to Washington to discuss US financial policies

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Iraqi government will be heading to Washington to discuss the federal reserve's measures to slow the dollar's flow into Iraq, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework said on Wednesday.

The Spokesperson to the Supreme Islamic Council, Ali al-Defa'ee, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the delegation will include representatives of the country's finance ministry and central bank.

"Combating corruption and money laundering cannot be resolved with a pen stroke. It needs measures and decisions," he continued, "of course, we endorse those measures, but we need enough space and time to implement these measures."