Baghdad wears red ahead of Valentine's day

Shafaq News/ In Baghdad, red symbols of Valentine's Day are markedly evident as the passerby walking through the streets of the Iraqi capital will see giant teddy bears, crimson roses, balloons, and scarlet cushioned hearts.

Like every year, displays of red and pink balloons and posters with Valentine's Day wishes spring up in early February.

Venues began to advertise packages with menus and entertainment such as live music, comedy shows, and even fireworks for couples wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day together.

Gift shops in al-Karrada and al-Shurjah are decorated with red ribbons, lights and candles to attract young customers, who mainly buy red roses. Heart-shaped red balloons and soft toys are also a favorite.

For some conservative Muslims, Valentine’s Day is seen as an unwanted Western influence contrary to their tradition. However, cities like Baghdad are likely to feel the love as many of its citizens eagerly prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved ones.