Baghdad urges public traders to contribute financial aid for Gaza relief efforts

Shafaq News / In a press conference held on Sunday at the Securities Commission building, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, the official spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, appealed to both private merchants and the general Iraqi populace to donate financial contributions aimed at aiding the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

During the conference, the Commission announced the collection of a sum amounting to 60 million dinars, designated to be dispatched as humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Brigadier Rasoul expressed his hopes for further participation from various entities, organizations, traders, and every Iraqi citizen, emphasizing their shared responsibility in alleviating the suffering of women, children, elders, and men in the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the collected donations would be deposited in the Securities Commission's accounts. "We have coordinated through a committee to establish a mechanism for opening an account where these funds will be deposited," Brigadier Rasoul affirmed, ensuring that "any additional funds from donations for Gaza will be channeled through an official account, where all contributions will be deposited