Baghdad urges international partners to commit to UN anti-corruption convention, France offers key advice

Shafaq News/ The head of Iraq's federal commission of Integrity, Haidar Hanoun, on Thursday urged Baghdad's partners in the international community to commit to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and help it recover its looted assets.
Judge Hanoun's remarks came during a meeting with France's ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in the Iraqi capital earlier today.
According to a readout issued by the commission, Judge Hanoun discussed with his guest the cooperation prospects between their respective countries in the battle against corruption and public money embezzlement.
Hanoun pledged to ramp up the commission's efforts against the endemic financial and administrative corruption in Iraq and persons involved in plundering public funds.
The head of the integrity commission attached importance to coordinated action against corruption in accordance with the fourth chapter of the United Nations anti-corruption convention. He also hoped that Iraq would benefit from France's experience in this domain via the treaties and memoranda of understanding ratified or acceded by both countries.
The French diplomat expressed his country's willingness to cooperate with Iraq in the fight against corruption in accordance with the courses and mechanisms in force.
Chevallier, according to the readout, said that the Iraqi judicial body could communicate with its French counterpart to recover frozen funds from the era of the former regime pursuant to a 2021 law on assets whose owner is unknown.