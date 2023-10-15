Baghdad urges arab Parliaments for emergency meeting on Gaza crisis

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament called for an urgent session in Baghdad on Sunday, inviting its counterparts from Arab parliaments to discuss the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the imposed siege on Gaza, persisting for over a week.

During today's parliamentary session, lawmakers voted on resolutions condemning the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza and the blockade imposed on its residents, as per an official statement. The Parliament affirmed its condemnation of the Zionist entity's policy of aggression, emphasizing the Palestinians' right to defend their land and stolen rights.

The Parliament also urged the Iraqi government to "take all necessary measures to support and aid the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza," and implored Arab parliaments to convene an emergency session of the Arab Parliamentary Union in Baghdad, aligning with the will of the Arab nations.

Furthermore, the Parliament called on the United Nations to "immediately facilitate the opening of humanitarian aid channels for the Palestinian people" and demanded the United Nations Security Council "to fulfill its responsibility in taking necessary actions to halt the escalation, killings, and displacement against the Palestinian people."

Emphasizing the importance of "official channels for governmental and non-governmental donations and contributions to support the Palestinian people," the resolution underscored Iraq's unwavering and supportive stance on the Palestinian cause.