Baghdad: unlicensed stores with international brands names

Shafaq News / Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General,Yehia Rasool, announced Wednesday that the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, directed the relevant security services to follow up on reports regarding commercial stores bearing the names of international brands without licenses in Baghdad.

Rasool said in a statement that the competent authorities have taken the legal measures in this regard.

"The concerned government agencies call upon all local investors to apply commercial and intellectual property rights and trademark rights to the necessity of obtaining the original approvals from the owners of international marks and trademarks", he added.