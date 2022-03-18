Baghdad under fire within hours, days, Intelligence

Shafaq News/ A double missile attack may target the Iraqi capital within a few hours or days. An Intelligence said.

Baghdad Operations Command posted on its official page on telegram that "outlaw elements or terrorist groups intend to target Baghdad International Airport or the Heavily-fortified Green Zone."

The Command recommended intensifying sending patrols, particularly in areas where the attack could be carried out.

The Green Zone is a 10-square-kilometer area in the Karkh district of central Baghdad that was the governmental center of the Coalition Provisional Authority during the occupation of Iraq after the American-led 2003 invasion and remained the center of the international presence in the city.