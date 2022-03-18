Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad under fire within hours, days, Intelligence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-18T11:40:14+0000
Baghdad under fire within hours, days, Intelligence

Shafaq News/ A double missile attack may target the Iraqi capital within a few hours or days. An Intelligence said.

Baghdad Operations Command posted on its official page on telegram that "outlaw elements or terrorist groups intend to target Baghdad International Airport or the Heavily-fortified Green Zone."

The Command recommended intensifying sending patrols, particularly in areas where the attack could be carried out.

The Green Zone is a 10-square-kilometer area in the Karkh district of central Baghdad that was the governmental center of the Coalition Provisional Authority during the occupation of Iraq after the American-led 2003 invasion and remained the center of the international presence in the city.

related

A demonstration starts in front of the Central Department of the Popular Mobilization in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-09 11:50:31
A demonstration starts in front of the Central Department of the Popular Mobilization in Baghdad

Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-03 13:53:39
Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-20 13:48:49
The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

Date: 2021-05-28 10:18:33
Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

A story from Baghdad... A mother recovered from Corona refuses to leave the hospital because of her daughter

Date: 2020-04-15 09:19:13
A story from Baghdad... A mother recovered from Corona refuses to leave the hospital because of her daughter

Double IED attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-11 11:12:19
Double IED attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Official Iraqi positions condemn targeting the Green Zone

Date: 2020-12-20 21:18:49
Official Iraqi positions condemn targeting the Green Zone

MoH's fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, MP says 

Date: 2021-07-12 14:38:01
MoH's fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, MP says 