Baghdad to sponsor Washington-Tehran talks

Shafaq News/ A reliable government source revealed that Iraq is seeking to sponsor direct talks between the U.S. and Iran during the soon-to-be-held Baghdad Conference.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will work through the Baghdad summit to conduct a direct dialogue between Tehran and Washington, under Iraqi sponsorship", noting, "both sides welcome these endeavors."

A reliable source in the Iraqi government revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is working to hold a regional summit in Baghdad.

The source said that it is hoped that the countries surrounding Iraq will participate in this summit, in addition to Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his willingness to attend the Baghdad Conference to be held in the Iraqi capital by the end of the current month.