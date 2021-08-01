Baghdad to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed that the federal government will send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region to pay employees' salaries.

It is noteworthy that a source in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on July 11 that the federal government had deposited 200 billion dinars in the Regional Government's bank account.

By the end of last June, an official source in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi signed an official letter to disburse 200 billion dinars to pay the employees' salaries working in the public sector in the region.