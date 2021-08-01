Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T16:46:08+0000
Baghdad to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed that the federal government will send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region to pay employees' salaries.

It is noteworthy that a source in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on July 11 that the federal government had deposited 200 billion dinars in the Regional Government's bank account.

By the end of last June, an official source in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi signed an official letter to disburse 200 billion dinars to pay the employees' salaries working in the public sector in the region.

related

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims

Date: 2021-03-08 15:46:22
Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims

MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Date: 2021-04-22 15:47:13
MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

The most heavily protected area in Baghdad takes preventive measures

Date: 2020-04-04 11:11:59
The most heavily protected area in Baghdad takes preventive measures

Baghdad prohibits electoral campaigns inside IDCs

Date: 2021-05-30 19:34:55
Baghdad prohibits electoral campaigns inside IDCs

Streets closed in Baghdad, demonstrators allow security forces to approach them

Date: 2019-12-01 08:33:40
Streets closed in Baghdad, demonstrators allow security forces to approach them

A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 13:48:29
A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad