Baghdad to receive half a million doses of China’s Sinopharm this week

Shafaq News / Iraq’s embassy in Beijing announced today, Monday, that Baghdad will receive this weekend the first batch of the Chinese vaccine "Sinopharm".

“Half a million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm will arrive in Baghdad International Airport on Thursday, June 2021”. The Iraqi ambassador to Beijing Shoresh Khaled Saeed, said in a statement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment clarified that this batch is a part of the two million doses agreed to be sent from China.

He also indicated that China had donated 250,000 doses of this vaccine to the Iraqi government.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Government has signed other contracts to buy 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca.

Lately, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally.