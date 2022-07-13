Report

Baghdad to participate in the Arab summit in Riyadh next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-13T16:30:49+0000
Baghdad to participate in the Arab summit in Riyadh next week

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will participate, early next week, in the summit hosted by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf as well as the leaders of Egypt Jordan and the United States of America.

An official statement by al-Kadhimi's office said the conference will discuss topics of energy, food security, and environmental challenges, and will outline the steps for cooperation, partnership, and joint coordination regarding these crucial issues that affect peoples of the entire region.

Iraq's acceptance of the invitation of His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the participation in this summit, comes as a continuation of the government's commitment to developing diplomatic relations, and the keenness to preserve Iraq's international standing, while adhering to the principle of moderation, maintaining balance, and moving away from the policy of axes and alliances.

