Baghdad to informs the United Nations and Europe how to handle with Katyushas attacks

Shafaq News / The Iraqi foreignMinister, Fouad Hussein revealed, on Wednesday, the steps taken by the Iraqi government to control the Katyusha attacks on diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry stated that Hussein met Jenin Plasschaert, special representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the head of the UNAMI mission in Iraq, and discussed developments in Iraq, especially strengthening security forces, as well as the developments in the political situation in the region.

Hussein affirmed that "the government has made great efforts to establish security, including in the Green Zone and the airport." He also stressed it the importance of strengthening the relationship between the UN and Iraq, especially in providing support for early elections.

For its part Plasshaeart presented the most recent meetings that she held with the various Iraqi parties regarding the developments in the political and security situation.

Another statement said that the Foreign Ministry met with the ambassadors of European Union countries in Iraq, and discussed with them the efforts of the Iraqi government in the field of securing missions and organizing their work in Iraq, expressing aspiration to activate cooperation relations in light of the cooperation and partnership agreement concluded between the two sides.

For his part, the European Union ambassador, who was present at the meeting, stated that a number of steps have been taken to overcome technical obstacles in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq regarding removing Iraq from the list of high-risk countries in the field of terrorist financing and money laundering.



