Baghdad to host international investment summit in December

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is set to host an international investment summit by the end of this year, 2023, as announced by the Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Haider Mohammad Mehdi, during a meeting of commission stakeholders.
According to a statement released by the commission, Mehdi stated, "The commission is preparing the logistics and technical requirements for the upcoming International Investment Summit in Baghdad, scheduled for December, under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, with international and local figures."
He emphasized that the summit would play a pivotal role in economic integration, sustainable development, and strengthening the ties between Iraq and countries in the region and around the world.