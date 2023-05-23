Baghdad to host conference on "Dry Canal" project

Shafaq News / A spokesperson for the Iraqi government announced on Tuesday that the capital city, Baghdad, will host a conference of transport ministers from Gulf and neighboring countries next Saturday. The purpose of the conference is to discuss the "Dry Canal" project.

Basim Al-Awadi, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government, stated in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "Based on the Iraqi government's vision of the importance of economic integration among regional countries and in line with the government's program, which focuses on economic reforms and pushing forward strategic projects, Baghdad will host a conference for transport ministers from neighboring countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The conference aims to discuss the promising project of the strategic development route known as the 'Dry Canal,' which represents a vital and important pathway for all countries in the region and the world."

He added, "This conference comes as part of the government's path to enhance cooperation and economic interconnectivity with our brothers and friends, serving as a pillar for peace, stability, and the prosperity of our nations. It also solidifies Baghdad's position as the House of Peace, a hub for security and partnership, and a launching point for sustainable development."