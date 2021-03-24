Report

Baghdad to host a tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan next Saturday

Date: 2021-03-24T15:12:00+0000
Shafaq News / Baghdad will host, next Saturday, a tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, to enhance bilateral relations.

A government source told Shafaq News agency that the summit will be attended by King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

No further details were disclosed.

The summit will review political, economic and cultural files, as well as energy, investment and security issues, and implement what was agreed upon in the two previous summits held in Jordan.

