Baghdad to host a meeting between al-Hakim and al-Sadr

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T10:24:59+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, will convene later today, Tuesday, with the leader of the Wisdom (al-Hekma) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. A leader of al-Hekma, Raheem al-Hamoudi, told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will take place within few hours. "The meeting aims to ease the tension and discuss forming a government," he said, "old and new agreements are underway between both parties regarding the government." Al-Sadr, who is currently on a visit to the Iraqi capital, will undergo a series of meetings with senior political officials to keep tabs upon the negotiations with the victorious blocs to assemble a cabinet lineup.

