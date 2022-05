Shafaq News/ Rival regional powers Iran and Saudi Arabia will a round of diplomatic talks in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Iranian lawmaker Jawad Karimi Qudousi told Iran's semi-official Fars Newsagency on Tuesday.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia or Iraq on the resumption of the talks.

"Tehran and Riyadh have reached preliminary agreements," the lawmaker said, "soon, a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia."