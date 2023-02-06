Baghdad to discuss contracting Russian companies with Washington

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Minister of Foreign affairs revealed on Monday that the Iraqi delegation heading to Washington on Wednesday will discuss Baghdad's cooperation with Russian companies.

Hussein said in a press conference he held with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that Baghdad welcomes the Russian delegation and looks forward to its input on various topics.

He added that the Iraqi-Russian discussions covered economic and security files, as well as ways to pay the Russian companies operating in Iraq.

"We will be visiting Washington on Wednesday, and we'll discuss working with Russian companies sanctioned by the U.S. and the European Union", Hussein added.

Lavrov arrived yesterday heading a high-level delegation in Baghdad, to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between Iraq and Russia.