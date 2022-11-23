Report

Baghdad to continue coordination with the Ministry of Peshmerga to protect the Iraqi borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-23T21:17:44+0000
Baghdad to continue coordination with the Ministry of Peshmerga to protect the Iraqi borders

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, headed a meeting of the Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) in the presence of Peshmerga Chief of Staff, Issa Ozer.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said in a statement, "The Council discussed the "Turkish and Iranian attacks and violations on the Iraqi borders, and the bombing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

The Council decided to develop a plan to redeploy the Iraqi border forces along the borders with Iran and Turkey.

It also approved providing the Border Forces Command with all logistical support, equipment, and funds.

The Council decided to continue coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Ministry of Peshmerga to protect the Iraqi borders.

