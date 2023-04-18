Baghdad to allocate 400 Billion Dinars for Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government has decided to send 400 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to cover the salaries of its employees for the next two months, said Baryar Rashid, a lawmaker representing al-Sulaymaniyah governorate said on Tuesday.
Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Rashid stated that the funds would be transferred administratively, and the money should arrive in the Kurdistan Region after Eid al-Fitr.
Rashid explained that "the transfer of funds is merely an administrative procedure, and it is necessary for the Kurdistan Regional Government to repay or deduct it from its share in the federal budget after its approval."
The MP added that "the Iraqi government's decision to send the funds would help ease the economic crisis and improve the living conditions of citizens in the Kurdistan Region."
Meanwhile, a source from the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that "the distribution of salaries for the month of April will begin after the Eid al-Fitr holiday."