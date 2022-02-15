Baghdad takes a closer look at the Swiss treasury

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T08:43:42+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal integrity commission revealed today that it had been able to "legally breakthrough" the Swiss banking secrecy for the first time. The Commission said in a statement that Iraq took the legal path to take a closer look at the Swiss treasury. It added that Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2021 showed a remarkable improvement in Iraq's ranking.

