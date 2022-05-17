Baghdad supports international cooperation to face challenges

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, said that Iraq supports international and regional cooperation to confront terrorism, economic challenges, and climate change.

On Tuesday, Saleh received the new ambassadors of Canada, Gregory Galligan, Iran, Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq, and the Chinese ambassador separately.

While receiving the ambassadors, the Iraqi President said that Iraq's foreign policy is based on "establishing solid, balanced relations to strengthen political and economic cooperation, and overcome differences and tensions in the region through dialogue."

He expressed the necessity of "joint international and regional cooperation to confront the global challenges including combatting terrorism and extremism, addressing economic fluctuations and health crises, and confronting severe climate changes."

The new ambassadors hoped to develop relations with Iraq in various fields.