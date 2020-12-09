Baghdad signs a new agreement with the UN to fight corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The United Nations Development Program in Iraq and the Iraqi prime minister's Office affirmed their partnership and commitment to fight corruption in Iraq by signing a new memorandum of understanding.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the International Anti-Corruption Day. Based on the efforts of the United Nations Development Program in support of a solid reform plan to combat corruption in Iraq, in cooperation with relevant governmental and non-governmental institutions in Baghdad and Erbil.

The Director of the Prime Minister's Office, Raed Juhi, said in a press conference on the sidelines of the signing of the memorandum, "We are pleased to continue working together to strengthen the bonds of partnership and cooperation between the Iraqi government and the United Nations Development Program in Iraq."

For her part, the Representative of the Program in Iraq, Zeina Ali Ahmed, said during the conference, "We are proud to work alongside the Office of the Prime Minister and other key partners to deliver a solid anti-corruption program in Iraq, a plan that will help improve public services, reduce Inequality, strengthen the rule of law, creating a society more resilient to crises, and rebuilding trust between the Iraqi citizen and public institutions."

Since 2012, the Program has worked in partnership with Iraqi institutions to combat corruption in the country.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has been implementing the "Anti-corruption in pursuit of confidence" project in Iraq, which would provide support for strategies, policies, regulatory frameworks and legislation related to preventing corruption, and enhance the capacity of public institutions and NGOs to implement reform and support anti-corruption activities.