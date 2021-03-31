Baghdad's way of dealing with Erbil is "not so federal", Barzani says

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, hoped that the Iraqi parliament will be able to pass the 2021 budget bill, pointing out that Baghdad's way of dealing with Erbil is "not so federal".

Barzani said in a press conference held in Paris, "We have a constitution that the Iraqi people voted on, and Iraq, until now, still does not deal with the region according to the federal system," adding, "we understand that this system does not exist in all countries. Iraq has its own new system of government and we understand that. "

"We in the Kurdistan Parliament must approve the budget and then send it to Baghdad also for approval, and this is not the correct way to deal with the regions in a federal system", he added.

"It was believed that the failure to pass the budget bill is the result of outstanding disputes with the region. Thankfully, the truth has emerged; there are other problems."

Barzani concluded, "the Kurdistan Region will fully comply with the agreement that was reached with Al-Kadhimi's government, and currently the problem is not on the region's budget," adding, "everyone must know that we will be happy to see reconstruction and services in all Iraqi cities."