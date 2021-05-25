Baghdad’s protests subverted by “infiltrators”

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced on Tuesday that four people were arrested today in Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad.

The Cell said in a statement “at 1100 a.m., the law enforcement forces arrested four infiltrators carrying suitcases that contain white weapons.

The “infiltrators” aims to occupy the front lines and subverted the protests using knives and other white weapons.

According to the statement, the law enforcement forces handed them over to the competent authorities to take necessary legal measures against them.

Hundreds of protesters, calling to reveal the killers of their colleagues, flocked, on Tuesday, Baghdad squares.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondents reported that the protesters stormed three main squares in Baghdad, the Tahrir Square, Nisour Square, Firdos Square chanting and holding slogans “Who killed me?” in demand to reveal the killers of protesters and Social activists.

350-400 members of the law enforcement forces have deployed intensively in the vicinity of the squares, while the Federal Police imposed a security cordon.

The emergency police were also deployed in the areas.