Baghdad's mayor resigns from his post due to serious health problems

Shafaq News / The Mayor of Baghdad, Manhal Al-Haboubi, announced on Wednesday that he had submitted his resignation from his post to the Iraqi Prime Minister, due to a health problem that he said requires long-term treatment.

Al-Haboubi added in the text of his resignation obtained by Shafaq News Agency, "Unfortunately, after a short period of my assumption of my duties, I suffered from a serious health problem that requires long-term treatment outside Iraq. I am obligated to submit my resignation from the position to the Prime Minister, who gave me all confidence and support and shared my enthusiasm for serving Baghdad and the people of Baghdad".

He explained, "I believe that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is sincere in his endeavor to unify the Iraqis and serve our country, despite the grave challenge the country is going through".