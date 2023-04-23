Baghdad's historic neighborhoods come alive with joy and festivities during Eid al-Fitr

In the ancient districts of Baghdad, where the charm of time-honored neighborhoods resides, the spirit of Eid al-Fitr comes to life. On the third day of the holiday, the streets of al-Fadl and al-Kifah in central Baghdad were brimming with cheer and merriment.

Amidst empty street corners and courtyards, variously-sized children's swings were erected alongside ferris wheels and other amusements, painting smiles across the faces of both children and their families.

Despite poor planning, a scarcity of public parks in al-Fadl and al-Kifah, and a lack of coordination with the Baghdad municipality, residents of these two neighborhoods have taken the initiative to set up simple children's games on vacant plots of land. This has become a popular gathering spot for families seeking respite and enjoyment during the Eid festivities.

Al-Fadl is one of Baghdad's historic neighborhoods, located on the eastern side of the capital in the Rasafa district. Al-Kifah Street, on the other hand, is one of the city's longest thoroughfares, passing through three areas: Bab al-Sharqi, al-Nahda, and Bab al-Muazzam.