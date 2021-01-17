Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad's governor reveals a plan to create a green belt around the capital

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-17T12:55:24+0000
Baghdad's governor reveals a plan to create a green belt around the capital

Shafaq News / The Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta, revealed a plan to create a green belt around the capital to improve the environment.

The governor said in a statement issued after a meeting with the Department of Horticulture and Forestry of the Ministry of Agriculture, "the plan aims to improve the environment by reducing dust and temperatures, after the afforestation operations that will be implemented by the Baghdad Municipalities Department, which will receive trees from the Ministry of Agriculture. "

According to observers, for nearly ten years, local governments have confirmed their intention to create a green belt around cities, in an experiment that achieved success in different countries, but did not see the light in Iraq due to the lack of seriousness of those in charge of the projects, in addition to the corruption the government suffers from. 

related

Images ..Riot police burn protestor’s tents at Tahrir square in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-24 13:30:18
Images ..Riot police burn protestor’s tents at Tahrir square in Baghdad

Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

Date: 2020-08-28 20:54:42
Army and Sheikhs mediate a truce between clans in Al-Husayniyah conflict

Abdul Mahdi meets Al-Halbousi and senior leaders to discuss security and order

Date: 2019-11-05 10:29:30
Abdul Mahdi meets Al-Halbousi and senior leaders to discuss security and order

Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 10:41:37
Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."

Date: 2020-12-27 12:33:14
Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."

Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 12:07:44
Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Seven demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests

Date: 2020-10-25 10:35:00
Seven demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests

Baghdad and Kurdistan agree on a number of economic points

Date: 2020-04-19 14:17:38
Baghdad and Kurdistan agree on a number of economic points