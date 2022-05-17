Baghdad's former mayor criticizes the political process in Iraq

Shafaq News / Former Mayor of Baghdad, Alaa al-Maamar, criticized the political process in Iraq on Tuesday.

Al-Maamar said in his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, "despite what I went through before submitting my resignation on Thursday, May, 12, 2022 and what I predicted to go through, I was keen not to lose my language skills when writing it (the resignation letter).

"We aspire to build solid state and institutions... Unfortunately, the country has reached a situation where the political process is abnormal and the biggest goal is for the authorities to share booties."

He added, "performance will never be evaluated based on your vision, or the work you've done... but based on the booties you present even though it might be at the expense of the city."

Earlier today, a source revealed to Shafaq News agency that PM al-Kadhimi instructed to assign the technical agent in Baghdad to manage the mayorship of the Iraqi capital.