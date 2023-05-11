Baghdad's enchanting evenings: residents revel in Tigris river's summer ambiance

Shafaq News / In the heart of Iraq's capital city, the famous Iraqi song "Beyn Asr wil Maghrib" comes to life, but this time on the banks of the Tigris River, not in an imaginary gathering.

The picturesque "Nahriya" area, nestled between the Martyrs' and Freedom bridges, unites Baghdadi residents as they swim, fish, and traverse the river on boats, relishing the enchanting atmosphere preceding the sunset over Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency's camera roamed the Tigris River's banks between the two bridges, capturing the vibrant daily life of locals reveling in the alluring summer atmosphere. Activities ranged from swimming and boating to engaging in the time-honored pastime of fishing.

As the sun begins to wane and bids farewell to its place in the sky, obscured by Baghdad's skyline, it seems the "break in the weather," as the Baghdadi people call it, encourages river enthusiasts to partake in their traditional customs amid the waters. This presents a contrasting image from the daily reports of traffic congestion, drought, and other challenges faced by the city, reminding everyone of the beauty and resilience that endures in this historic metropolis.