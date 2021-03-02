Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad’s Churches are sterilized, closed until the Pope’s arrival

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T16:28:53+0000
Baghdad’s Churches are sterilized, closed until the Pope’s arrival

Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate in Baghdad announced, on Tuesday, that the Syriac Catholic Cathedral “Our Lady of Deliverance” and the Chaldean cathedral Mar Yousef (St Joseph) are completely sterilized in preparation for the Pope's visit to Iraq.

The directorate added that "the sterilization solutions used to disinfect the two churches are internationally approved, safe, and eco-friendly…they are also in accordance with WHO instructions, to limit the spread of coronavirus."

"The two churches will remain closed until the Pope’s arrival” the directorate said.

In December 2020, The Vatican announces that Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Iraq on 5-8 March 2021, visiting Baghdad, the plain of Ur, Mosul, and Qaraqosh.

This will be the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.

Pope Francis has long expressed his desire to visit Iraq.

related

The judiciary dismisses Baghdad's removed governor's petition to return to his post

Date: 2020-12-28 19:29:01
The judiciary dismisses Baghdad's removed governor's petition to return to his post

An inter-clan conflict in Baghdad inflicts human and material casualties

Date: 2020-08-28 19:40:19
An inter-clan conflict in Baghdad inflicts human and material casualties

A “big” fire breaks out in two buildings near the Central Bank of Iraq in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-28 08:31:45
A “big” fire breaks out in two buildings near the Central Bank of Iraq in central Baghdad

Fire breaks out at Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-18 12:23:24
Fire breaks out at Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad

America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Date: 2020-01-27 13:11:29
America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-19 12:40:51
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

A network of fraud and corruption in the Pension Authority arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-21 10:07:20
A network of fraud and corruption in the Pension Authority arrested in Baghdad

local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it

Date: 2021-03-02 17:19:30
local official calls for securing Baghdad of terrorist time bombs surrounding it