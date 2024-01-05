Baghdad's Al-Hajareen Market: A hub for specialty merchandise

Shafaq News / Unlike other markets in Baghdad, the ancient market of Al-Attieq stands out in the heart of the capital. Only those permitted by the existing "merchandise" are allowed to enter.

It is a market renowned among Baghdadis, commonly referred to as a place for "connoisseurs" – those enthusiastic about specific items or merchandise. Known as the Al-Hajjareen market, it specializes in "amulets and rings" crafted from various sources.

Our correspondent roamed through this ancient market, recognized among the city's inhabitants as the Al-Hajjareen market, and documented the variety of goods, vendors, and visitors.

The market showcases diverse types of rings, differing in sizes, types, and prices, with "the gem stone" being the most critical element. Within the Baghdadi market, these rings face competition only from the "amulets" prominently displayed in stores, mobile stalls, or "caravans" specialized in their sale. These amulets, too, adhere to standards regarding size, price, and type.