Baghdad reviews efforts to win membership in the UNESCO Executive Board

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government highlighted the steps it took to secure a position on the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It met with the Director-General of UNESCO in Paris on January 27, 2023, and on March 6, 2023, engaged in discussions with a UNESCO delegation in Baghdad regarding Iraq's accession to the organization.

As a result of these efforts, Iraq's bid for a seat on the organization's Executive Board was successful with 94 countries voting in favor. This decision was announced last Wednesday, marking a significant achievement for Iraq within the UNESCO framework.

Yesterday, the Iraqi Ministry of Education officially declared that "Iraq has ascended to the membership of the UNESCO Executive Board after its victory in the crucial elections during the forty-second session of the UNESCO international conference in Paris, following a 38-year wait."