Baghdad refutes land cession claims in Shalamcheh-Basra railway project

Shafaq News / Iraq's Ministry of Transportation dismissed claims of ceding land to Iran for the Shalamcheh-Basra railway link, designed solely for passenger transport. Simultaneously, the ministry announced the reclamation of half a kilometer of the border with Iran.

The ministry asserted that no Iraqi land was relinquished to Iran for the railway line or maritime bridge on the Shatt al-Arab.

"The alleged deception surrounding the project is mere media misinformation, unfounded and fueled by parties attempting to impede our strategic ministry projects," the ministry stated, emphasizing that the project is one of its strategic endeavors executed by the General Company for Iraqi Railways. It was included in the 2023 federal budget, with a dedicated budget allocation.

The ministry further clarified that the Memorandum of Understanding between Iraqi and Iranian transportation ministries, in its third point, unambiguously mandates Iran to bear the financial costs of conflicts to complete the project. The agreement assigns the responsibility of building the railway line and stations to Iraq, while Iran takes charge of constructing the maritime bridge on the Shatt al-Arab and demining a 16-kilometer stretch within the project. The fourth paragraph clearly indicates that Iran will cover financial expenses related to acquisitions and other matters, with no mention of ceding or granting Iraqi land to Iran.

The ministry emphasized that its priorities lie with Iraq and its people, being a specialized transport authority without the authority to cede Iraqi land to another country. All lands of the project, starting from the Iranian border, are Iraqi territory. Moreover, the ministry proudly asserted reclaiming 500 meters of Iraqi land that was previously held by the Iranian side.

"We remain steadfast in safeguarding Iraq's borders, waters, and national interests, unwavering in our loyalty to our homeland and the well-being of our employees," the ministry reaffirmed.