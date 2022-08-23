Report

Baghdad ramps up security as tension soars; Zeidan meets the Green Zone's security commander

Date: 2022-08-23T17:47:06+0000
Baghdad ramps up security as tension soars; Zeidan meets the Green Zone's security commander

Shafaq News/ Baghdad's Operations Command ramped up security near and inside the capital city's ultra-secure Green Zone as tension simmers following a protest of Muqtada al-Sadr loyalists near the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that military and security forces are not allowed to enter the Green Zone without obtaining approval from the Joint Operations Command.

"Armed manifestations shall be banned inside the cities. Inspection and background checks will also be stepped up," the source added.

 In the same context, the commander of the special force in charge of the Green Zone's security, Major-General Hamed al-Zuhairi, briefed the chair of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zeidan, on the measures taken to preserve security inside the area housing top state departments and foreign missions.

"The right of peaceful demonstration is guaranteed by the constitution as long as state institutions are not assaulted," Judge Zeidan said, according to the statement by the Supreme Judicial Council.

