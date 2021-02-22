Baghdad operations command locates the rocket launcher used in the Green zone attack

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell revealed that two rockets landed today on the Green Zone, while the third landed in Al-Harithiya.

In a statement, the cell added, "the rockets were launched from Al-Salam neighborhood", noting, "Baghdad Operations Command units located the launcher."

Furthermore, a security source in Baghdad told Shafaq News agency that the C-RM air defense system did not detect any signals.

Earlier today, The Security Media Cell said that two rockets landed inside the Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

No causalities were registered.