Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-25T11:53:48+0000
Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security

Shafaq News / Baghdad Operations Command announced the formation of a security committee to secure the necessary protection for the elections.

The Commander of Baghdad Operations, Major General Ahmed Salim Bahjat, held a security conference to discuss ways to secure protection for electoral centers.

The command said in a statement that the committee's first meeting resulted in the formation of sub-committees to follow up on the election process: a field committee, an intelligence committee, an administrative committee, and a media committee.

related

U.S. military plane crashes north of Baghdad , no casualties

Date: 2020-06-09 09:21:29
U.S. military plane crashes north of Baghdad , no casualties

With the participation of 10 firefighters teams ... a fire put out in an old "Khan" in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-12 09:21:06
With the participation of 10 firefighters teams ... a fire put out in an old "Khan" in central Baghdad

PMF’ “millions for sovereignty” demonstration ended in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-03 17:21:41
PMF’ “millions for sovereignty” demonstration ended in Baghdad

Baghdad Police arrests wanted in murder crime

Date: 2020-09-10 16:33:03
Baghdad Police arrests wanted in murder crime

Report: Baghdad heat is world's climate change future

Date: 2020-08-12 20:57:02
Report: Baghdad heat is world's climate change future

Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Date: 2020-02-20 14:52:07
Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Civil defense teams extinguish massive fires east of Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 17:41:06
Civil defense teams extinguish massive fires east of Baghdad

After dissolving the demonstrations, Demonstrators return to Tahrir square

Date: 2020-11-01 14:27:30
After dissolving the demonstrations, Demonstrators return to Tahrir square