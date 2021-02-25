Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security

Shafaq News / Baghdad Operations Command announced the formation of a security committee to secure the necessary protection for the elections.

The Commander of Baghdad Operations, Major General Ahmed Salim Bahjat, held a security conference to discuss ways to secure protection for electoral centers.

The command said in a statement that the committee's first meeting resulted in the formation of sub-committees to follow up on the election process: a field committee, an intelligence committee, an administrative committee, and a media committee.