Shafaq News / The Baghdad Police Command announced that it had arrested 66 suspects in various criminal cases, including a terrorist.

In a statement, the command said that police detachments in al-Rusafa had arrested 20 wanted suspects, including a "terrorist" and others accused of rape, theft, forgery, and other criminal cases.

The statement added that the forces in al-Karkh arrested 15 suspects, indicating that 29 violators were fined for violating the law and COVID-19 preventive measures.